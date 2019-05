STAMFORD — Destiny in their hands. Opportunity lost.

The Westhill baseball team saw its dream of making the FCIAC playoffs dashed Thursday as Ridgefield posted a 6-2 road triumph at Vikings Field.

The loss left Westhill at 12-8 overall but 8-8 in the FCIAC. The Vikings’ defeat meant that Warde High (9-7 league) earned the No. 7 playoff seed for Saturday with McMahon High (9-7 league) getting the No. 8 seed.

