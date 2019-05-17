Darien boys tennis aces rival New Canaan in FCIAC semis

NEW CANAAN — When the Darien boys tennis team lost to rival New Canaan 4-3 back in late April, Blue Wave junior Nick Derby was on the losing end of the decisive match at No. 3 singles.

Fast forward a few weeks and it was Derby, on that same court, putting the finishing touches on Darien’s 4-1 victory over the Rams in the FCIAC semifinals Thursday at NCHS.

“These matches are a lot of fun, but they’re also nerve-wracking,” Derby said after the win. “I was the last match on the last time when we lost to them, so I was just so happy that I was able to turn it around and get it this time.”

