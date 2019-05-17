Second-seeded New Canaan tops No. 7 Greenwich in FCIAC girls lacrosse quarterfinals

NEW CANAAN — Effective defensive play has been one of the New Canaan girls lacrosse team’s trademarks this season and it once again surfaced when the postseason commenced on Thursday night.

Holding another opponent to single digits in scoring, while being efficient on the offensive end, the Rams moved closer to reaching one of its season-long goals.

Senior Lauren Bisceglia scored a game-high four goals, freshman Kaleigh Harden recorded a hat trick and sophomore McKenna Harden tallied twice for second-seeded New Canaan in its 10-5 triumph over seventh-seeded Greenwich in the quarterfinal round of the FCIAC Tournament. New Canaan advanced to the FCIAC Tournament semifinals, where it will play either Staples or Fairfield Ludlowe.

