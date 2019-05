TRUMBULL — Trumbull High boys’ soccer coach Sebastian Gangemi, known for his passion for the game and for his commitment to his players, passed away on Wednesday after a yearlong battle with leukemia. He was 64.

“What made Sebastian so special was his personality,” Trumbull athletic director Mike King said. “He was a great man, a great coach, a great friend and simply a great person. People loved to be around him.”

