STAMFORD — Both the Stamford and Ridgefield softball teams were red-hot coming into the FCIAC softball tournament. When they met in the quarterfinals on Friday, something had to break.

Stamford belted four home runs and received a spectacular performance from sophomore Jordan Rossi out of the bullpen as it overcame Ridgefield for a 10-7 victory in the conference quarterfinals Friday at Stamford High School.

