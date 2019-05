The FCIAC’s boys and girls outdoor track and field championships will be held on Tuesday, May 21, at Sputherm Connecticut State University New Canaan and live updates can be found at PaynesCornerTiming.com.

Click the links below to view the live results or see the performance lists.

Live Updates (field events start at 1 p.m.; track events at 1:30)

• Girls Performance Lists

• Boys Performance Lists