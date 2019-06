MIDDLETOWN — The 12 St. Joseph seniors waited a long time for this one.After going out in the state semifinals the past two seasons, the No. 11 Cadets finally finished the job, beating No. 1 Wolcott 6-3 to win the CIAC Class M championship.

It is the Cadets first title since 2013 and fifth overall.

Stephen Paolini wasted no time getting things rolling with an opposite-field home run down the left field line on the game’s second pitch.

