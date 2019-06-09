Darien overwhelms rival New Canaan to recapture Class L girls lacrosse crown

MILFORD — Throughout the girls lacrosse season, the Darien Blue Wave have used the word “redemption” as a rallying cry. That may seem to be an unusual word for a program which has won eight straight FCIAC titles and five of the last six state crowns, but Darien certainly sets a high bar for success.

After their latest win, the Blue Wave can shift their focus to the word “champions.”

Darien delivered a near-perfect performance and rolled to a 12-6 victory over rival New Canaan in the CIAC Class L championship game at Jonathan Law High School in Milford on Saturday afternoon.

