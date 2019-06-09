Knight dominates Southington as Staples wins Class LL baseball title for second time in three years

MIDDLETOWN — After closing the quarterfinals with two innings in relief and tossing a complete game in the semifinals, some may have questioned whether Staples’ Chad Knight would take the ball in the CIAC Class LL championship game against Southington on three days’ rest.

“There was no way (coach Jack McFarland) was not giving me the ball,” Knight said. “That was the bottom line. I was very grateful to get the ball.”

The rest of the Staples team was grateful, too.

Knight pitched a complete game, striking out 10 and giving up just three hits as No. 5 Staples defeated No. 3 Southington 3-0 in the Class LL championship game.

Click here for more