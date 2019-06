NORWALK — The more the Wilton Warriors wanted to prove their biggest win wasn’t a fluke, the more the team they’d beaten noticed.

A motivated Darien boys lacrosse team is a frightening thing. The Blue Wave proved it from the start Saturday at Jack Casagrande Field, beating Wilton 13-3 in the Class L final to win their 14th CIAC title since 1997.

