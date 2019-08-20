New Canaan’s Gillian Kane stars for Junior Brakettes softball team

Former New Canaan High softball star Gillian Kane recently wrapped up a successful summer circuit, playing against some of the best competition in the country as a member of the Stratford Junior Brakettes 18u team.

The Junior Brakettes, a farm club of the legendary Stratford organization, are a recently-formed team consisting of some of the area’s top young players, most of whom competed this past spring at all levels of NCAA play.

Despite being classified as an 18u team, the majority of the Juniors’ schedule consisted of games against Majors teams, including several against their parent team.

Click here for more