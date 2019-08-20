Darien’s Richard Brereton helps Cotuit claim Cape Cod Baseball League crown

With each passing inning, Darien’s Richard Brereton was asked the same question by Cotuit Kettleers’ head coach Mike Roberts: “Do you want to come out?”

Each time, the answer was the same: “No, sir.”

After 93 pitches and six innings of relief from Brereton, Cotuit earned a 7-6, 15-inning victory over the Harwich Mariners in game one of the Cape Cod Baseball League championship series Thursday in Harwich. The Kettleers went on to beat the Mariners 10-3 in game two on Friday, completing a sweep and securing the league crown, but it was the game-one win which was the decisive moment.

Brereton said he wasn’t leaving the mound with the result still on the line.

