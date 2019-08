To say the off season for Trinity Catholic was tumultuous, would be an understatement.

The team’s coach, Donny Panapada, stepped down last winter and Thomas Broschardt was named as his replacement. Declining enrollment numbers at the school left the football program’s future in jeopardy until Wright Tech stepped to partner with Trinity, forming a co-op.

Still, in the spring school officials sent mixed messages about the future not just of the football program, but the school itself.

Click here for more