For the first time in 10 seasons, Warde returns a starting quarterback for coach Duncan DellaVolpe.

“We threw Joey Gublin into the fire last year and probably put too much on him,” DellaVolpe said of the 200-pound senior, who threw for 1,300-plus yards with 15 touchdowns last year. “While things were too fast for him last year, he has matured mentally and physically. Joe worked hard in the offseason and his stock is rising with Division 2 school looking hard at him.”

Click here for more