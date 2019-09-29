Vaccarella, Fairfield Prep outlast Fairfield Ludlowe in first meeting since 1951

FAIRFIELD — For a high school football game nearly 70 years in the making, the crosstown matchup between Fairfield Prep and Fairfield Ludlowe fittingly featured a little bit of everything.
In the end, the Jesuits did enough to walk into Taft Field — literally — and leave with a 37-28 victory Saturday afternoon in front of a large, bipartisan crowd.
“I have a lot of friends on that team and felt like there was no friends on the field,” said Prep junior Kyle Vaccarella, who scored two touchdowns. “I played my heart out.”