2019 FCIAC Fall Tournament Schedule

There have been several changes to the FCIAC swimming and diving tournament schedule from previous years.
The swim trials will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, and the finals on Tuesday, Nov. 5 , both at Greenwich High School. The diving finals have been moved from Westhill High School, as the pool will be unavailable, and will be held at the New Canaan YMCA on Monday, Nov. 4.
FCIAC Fall Tournaments
Boys and Girls Cross Country Championships
Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Waveny Park, New Canaan, 2:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer Tournament
Thursday, Oct. 31
Quarterfinals at higher seeds
Monday, Nov. 4
Semifinals at Ludlowe HS, 5 and 7 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time
Thursday, Nov. 7
Final at Norwalk HS, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer Tournament
Friday, Nov. 1
Quarterfinals at higher seeds
Note: Games may be moved to Saturday if there is a field conflict
Monday, Nov. 4
Semifinals at Wilton HS, 5 and 7 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time
Thursday, Nov. 7
Final at Warde HS, 7 p.m.
Field Hockey Tournament
Friday, Nov. 1
Quarterfinals at higher seeds
Note: Games may be moved to Saturday if there is a field conflict
Monday, Nov. 4
Semifinals at McMahon HS, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time
Thursday, Nov. 7
Final at McMahon HS, 7 p.m.
Volleyball Tournament
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Quarterfinals at Higher Seeds
Thursday, Nov. 7
Semifinals at Ludlowe HS, 5 and 7 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time
Saturday, Nov. 9
Final at Ludlowe HS, 3 p.m.
Girls Swimming & Diving Tournament
Friday, Nov. 1
JV Swim Meet at Greenwich HS, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Swimming Trials at Greenwich HS, 4:30 pm
Monday, Nov. 4
Diving Finals at New Canaan YMCA, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Swimming Finals at Greenwich HS, 6:30 p.m.