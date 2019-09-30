2019 FCIAC Fall Tournament Schedule

There have been several changes to the FCIAC swimming and diving tournament schedule from previous years.

The swim trials will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, and the finals on Tuesday, Nov. 5 , both at Greenwich High School. The diving finals have been moved from Westhill High School, as the pool will be unavailable, and will be held at the New Canaan YMCA on Monday, Nov. 4.

FCIAC Fall Tournaments

Boys and Girls Cross Country Championships

Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Waveny Park, New Canaan, 2:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer Tournament

Thursday, Oct. 31

Quarterfinals at higher seeds

Monday, Nov. 4

Semifinals at Ludlowe HS, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time

Thursday, Nov. 7

Final at Norwalk HS, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer Tournament

Friday, Nov. 1

Quarterfinals at higher seeds

Note: Games may be moved to Saturday if there is a field conflict

Monday, Nov. 4

Semifinals at Wilton HS, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time

Thursday, Nov. 7

Final at Warde HS, 7 p.m.

Field Hockey Tournament

Friday, Nov. 1

Quarterfinals at higher seeds

Note: Games may be moved to Saturday if there is a field conflict

Monday, Nov. 4

Semifinals at McMahon HS, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time

Thursday, Nov. 7

Final at McMahon HS, 7 p.m.

Volleyball Tournament

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Quarterfinals at Higher Seeds

Thursday, Nov. 7

Semifinals at Ludlowe HS, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time

Saturday, Nov. 9

Final at Ludlowe HS, 3 p.m.

Girls Swimming & Diving Tournament

Friday, Nov. 1

JV Swim Meet at Greenwich HS, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Swimming Trials at Greenwich HS, 4:30 pm

Monday, Nov. 4

Diving Finals at New Canaan YMCA, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Swimming Finals at Greenwich HS, 6:30 p.m.