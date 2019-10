NEW CANAAN — On St. Joseph’s first play from scrimmage, quarterback Jack Wallace fired a deep pass downfield to receiver Will Diamantis, who turned the play into a 58-yard touchdown.

It turned out to be just the first of many explosive moments for the No. 2 Cadets, who made New Canaan’s Dunning Field their personal playground during a 58-14 rout of the No. 9 Rams on Friday night.

