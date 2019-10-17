Darien field hockey team edges Greenwich, improves to 12-0

GREENWICH — Since edging Longmeadow (Mass.) by one goal on Sept. 21, Darien beat its next eight field hockey opponents by at least three goals or more. That impressive pattern changed a bit Tuesday, but the Blue Wave’s fortunes didn’t.

Embroiled in a scoreless tie against FCIAC rival Greenwich at halftime, one goal did the trick for Darien this time.

Senior Catie Duggan’s goal with 26:33 remaining in the second half lifted undefeated Darien to a 1-0 victory over Greenwich in a well-played matchup at Cardinal Stadium.

