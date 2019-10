NEW CANAAN — All hail the 4-Peat.

The army known as the Staples boys cross country team ran off with the FCIAC championship Tuesday at warm and sunny Waveny Park.

The Wreckers finished with 45 points from their top five finishers to hold off Ridgefield (77 points) and Danbury (96 points) to earn their fourth consecutive conference title.

