Ridgefield claims FCIAC girls cross country crown; Greenwich’s Noble strikes gold

NEW CANAAN — Pursuing perfection is a difficult task. Even if the Ridgefield girls cross country team sometimes makes it look easy.

With five runners placing in the top 30, the Tigers followed up an unbeaten regular season by capturing the FCIAC championship Tuesday in New Canaan’s Waveny Park.

Led by senior Tess Pisanelli’s third-place finish, Ridgefield scored 70 points to beat Trumbull, which was second with 83. New Canaan had one of its best finishes in years, scoring 118 to take third place.

Click here for more