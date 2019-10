GREENWICH — Known for its top-tier swimmers, depth in each event and standout divers, versatility is also one of the Greenwich girls swimming team’s strengths — one it put on full display on Wednesday.

Several Cardinals swimmers competed in different events than they normally swim against FCIAC rival Staples and they produced results that made coach Lorrie Hokayem smile.

Winning nine of 12 events, Greenwich kept its undefeated season going, defeating visiting Staples, 110-76.

Click here for more