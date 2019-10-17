New Canaan girls soccer reigns in the rain over rival Darien

NEW CANAAN — Speed in the front and a relentless attack have become trademarks of the New Canaan girls soccer team the past two seasons.

So when the level dropped for a period of time in the first half against rival Darien, the Rams realized they had to kick it back up a notch.

“There was a point in the first half for about 10 minutes where weren’t winning our 50-50s and we could see that drop in our play that let them have chances,” New Canaan senior co-captain Olivia Bognon said. “So in the second half, we really wanted to come out, be first to the ball and not let them have it.”

