Defense, Shirden’s four touchdowns lead No. 2 St. Joseph past No. 7 Ridgefield

TRUMBULL — First Jaden Shirden cut to the right, gained almost 20 yards, somehow stayed in bounds, got away from one defender, cut back left, took it inside the 10. It seemed the whole Ridgefield defense was swarming the St. Joseph running back but couldn’t pull him down.

The Tigers did drag him down eventually after a 42-yard gain. Shirden got in on the next play, the third of the senior back’s four touchdowns, as No. 2 St. Joseph broke it open in the second half to beat No. 7 Ridgefield 41-0 at Dalling Field on Saturday.

