Field set for FCIAC boys soccer tournament

Norwalk and Ludlowe clinched playoff berths on the final day of the regular season, setting the field for the FCIAC boys soccer tournament.

The tournament will begin on Thursday with quarterfinal games at the top four seeds. The semifinals will follow on either Monday or Tuesday at Ludlowe, with the final scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 7, at Norwalk High School.

FCIAC Quarterfinals – Thurs., Oct. 31

Times will be updated on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

No. 8 Ludlowe (6-3-7) at No. 1 Warde (13-0-3), 3:30 p.m.

No. 7 Norwalk (7-3-6) at No. 2 Trumbull (10-2-4), TBA

No. 6 Staples (8-4-4) at No. 3 Danbury (10-3-3), TBA

No. 5 Wilton (8-2-6) at No. 4 Greenwich (10-4-2), 3 p.m.

FCIAC Semifinals – Mon., Nov. 4 or Tues., Nov. 5

At Fairfield-Ludlowe HS, 5 and 7 p.m.

FCIAC Final – Thurs., Nov. 7

At Norwalk HS, 7 p.m.