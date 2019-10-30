FCIAC field hockey tournament begins Friday

Seven of the eight FCIAC playoff seeds have been determined with one left to go as the field hockey regular season reaches its conclusion tomorrow.

The eighth and final seed will come down to Wednesday’s Warde at Ludlowe game at 7 p.m. Warde, which is 6-7-0-0 in the FCIAC, is one point ahead of Ludlowe, which is 5-7-1-0. Warde will clinch the No. 8 seed with a win or a tie, while Ludlowe needs a victory to get into the tournament.

Defending FCIAC champion Darien secured the No. 1 seed with its 2-1 win over Wilton on Tuesday, with No. 2 Staples, No. 3 Ridgefield and No. 4 New Canaan rounding out the top four.

The tournament begins with quarterfinal games on Friday, Nov. 1. The semifinals and final will be held at Brien McMahon High School, with the semis starting at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4, and the championship game set for 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7.

Friday, Nov. 1 – Quarterfinals

No. 8 Warde (6-7-0-0) or Ludlowe (5-7-1-0) at No. 1 Darien (13-1-0-0), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Wilton (9-4-0-1) at No. 3 Ridgefield (11-1-0-2), Tiger Hollow 2, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Norwalk (11-3-0-0) at No. 4 New Canaan (12-2-0-0), 4 p.m.

No. 7 Greenwich (8-6-0-0) at No. 2 Staples (13-1-0-0), Ginny Parker Field, 4:15 p.m.

FCIAC Semifinals – Monday, Nov. 4

at Brien McMahon, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

FCIAC Final – Thursday, Nov. 7

at Brien McMahon, 7 p.m.