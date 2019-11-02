Field set for FCIAC volleyball tournament

The field is set for the FCIAC girls volleyball tournament, which will feature seven playoff matches in a span of five days next week.

The tournament will begin with quarterfinal games at the top four seeds on Tuesday, Nov. 5, with the semifinals will follow on either Monday or Tuesday at Ludlowe, with the final scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9. Both the semifinals and final will be held at Fairfield-Ludlowe High School.

The Westhill Vikings head into the playoffs as the No. 1 seed, with No. 2 Greenwich, No. 3 Ludlowe and No. 4 Trumbull also hosting quarterfinal matches.

FCIAC Quarterfinals – Tues., Nov. 5

No. 8 Staples (10-6) at No. 1 Westhill (15-1)

No. 7 Warde (10-6) at No. 2 Greenwich (15-1)

No. 6 Darien (11-5) at No. 3 Ludlowe (13-3)

No. 5 New Canaan (12-4) at No. 4 Trumbull (13-3)

FCIAC Semifinals – Thurs., Nov. 7

At Fairfield-Ludlowe, 5 and 7 p.m.

FCIAC Final – Sat., Nov. 9

At Fairfield-Ludlowe, 3 p.m.