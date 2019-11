BROOKFIELD — After topping Greenwich on the game’s final play last week, there was every reason for the Darien football team to view Saturday’s road contest with Danbury as a trap game.

While the Blue Wave made early miscues and faced enough scares from Danbury to last a plethora of Halloweens, at crunch time they showed why all their recent titles are on their gaudy gridiron resume.

When big plays were needed in big moments, Darien answered the call.

