STAMFORD — For the eight seniors on the Westhill girls volleyball roster, the hours still to be spent in the J. Walter Kennedy Athletic complex are dwindling down and are becoming precious.

The good news for all the Vikings is the postseason has finally arrived. And thus begins Westhill’s chase for FCIAC and Class LL championship banners.

The journey for legacy had a promising first step Tuesday night as top-seeded Westhill swept No. 8 Staples, 25-22, 25-13, 25-21 in the FCIAC quarterfinals.

