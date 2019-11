FAIRFIELD — One of the things that has made the Warde boys soccer team so successful this season is its ability to adapt game plans based on game situations and opponents.

In the FCIAC semifinals Tuesday night at Ludlowe’s Taft Field, the No. 1 Mustangs used a stout defense, smothering the attack of No. 5 Wilton and winning 1-0.

Warde will face No. 2 Trumbull in the championship game Thursday night at Norwalk High. The Eagles beat Staples 4-1.

