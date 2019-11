GREENWICH — Generating goals has been an issue of late for the Greenwich High field hockey team, yet Demi Janis solved the problem Monday night, much to the dismay of Fairfield Ludlowe.

Janis, a senior forward, recorded a hat trick, for the Cardinals, who found their offense at exactly the right time.

Janis’ hat trick powered No. 15 Greenwich to a 3-0 victory over No. 18 Ludlowe in a CIAC Class L Tournament qualifier at Cardinal Stadium.

