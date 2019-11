STAMFORD — One postseason journey ends. And the final quest begins.

The FCIAC runnerup Westhill girls volleyball team put its best foot forward Monday night as the No. 3 seeded Vikings swept intracity rival and No. 30 seed Stamford, 25-18, 25-20, 25-10 in the first round of the Class LL state tournament before an adoring crowd at the J. Walter Kennedy Athletic complex.

Click here for more