DARIEN — Falling behind early isn’t the best way to kick off the state tournament. For the Darien girls soccer team, it only fueled the fire.

The Blue Wave scored the game’s final two goals, the second coming off the foot of senior Kaitlyn Popson with 2:47 to play in overtime, as 14th-seeded Darien overcame No. 19 Hall, 2-1, in the opening round of the CIAC Class LL playoffs Monday at DHS.

Click here for more