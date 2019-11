DANBURY — The 14 saves South Windsor keeper Mike Pandiscia made in regulation and overtime were simply a warmup for his heroics in penalty kicks.

Pandiscia saved two of the five shots he faced in PKs, with the final try sailing over the crossbar, giving the No. 23 Bobcats the win (1-1, 3-2 in PKs) over No. 10 Danbury in the first round of the CIAC Class LL tournament Monday.

