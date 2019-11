NEW CANAAN — Drew Pyne’s career with the New Canaan football team has been filled with highlights.

On Friday night at Dunning Field, Pyne added a few more to the reel and helped put the Rams in position to possibly continue their season just a little bit longer.

The Rams’ senior quarterback passed for three touchdowns, including the 100th of his career, and ran for a couple of scores as New Canaan overcame Wilton, 38-20, in the final regular season game at Dunning Field this fall.

