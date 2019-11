NAUGATUCK — The Greenwich boys soccer team has peaked during the final two weeks of the season, and tonight somewhat inexplicably accomplished a feat achieved by just three of its predecessors, advancing to the state championship game.

With no foreshadowing what would come at the start of the Class LL Tournament, the Cardinals’ special play continued tonight as they built a 3-0 lead and held on in the final seconds for a 3-2 win.

Click here for more