NAUGATUCK — The long wait is finally over for the Greenwich boys soccer team.

Greenwich, which last won a boys soccer title in 1961 and last played in a championship game in 1978, is going back to the title game.

The No. 14 Cardinals built a three-goal lead but had to hold on in the final moments, defeating No. 7 Farmington 3-2 in the CIAC Class LL semifinals at Naugatuck High School.

