Cheshire moves up to LL, snaps Greenwich’s championship streak

MIDDLETOWN — After ruling the pool at the CIAC Class L girl swimming finals the past two seasons, it was time for a new challenge for Cheshire, which moved up to Class LL this season, due to increased school enrollment.

As Tuesday’s eye-opening performances at the Class LL Swimming Championships showed, the Rams more than met their challenge.

Displaying its depth, Cheshire swam to the head of Class LL, amassing 655 points to capture the team title.

The Rams won the Class LL championship in 2009, before moving to Class L and then back up to Class LL this fall. Greenwich, which had won the Class LL title nine consecutive seasons was the runner-up (586), followed by Staples (475), Glastonbury (469) and Hall (362).

Click here for more