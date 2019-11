WESTON — The Staples and Darien field hockey teams will play for a championship this weekend.

If that sounds familiar, there’s good reason. The two FCIAC powers have clashed for no fewer than four state or conference titles since 2016, including this year’s scoreless duel in the league final.

The Wreckers finalized the latest match-up with Darien when they scored three times in the second half and shut out Norwalk, 3-0, in the CIAC Class L semifinals Tuesday night at Weston High School.

