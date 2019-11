WESTON — It says a lot about the enduring legacy of the Darien field hockey program that in the spotlight of a state semifinal game, the leaders of the Blue Wave’s offense were a senior veteran and a freshman who just joined the varsity team a few weeks ago.

Ryan Hapgood, the freshman, delivered a hat trick and Molly Hellman, the senior co-captain, had a goal and two assists as Darien topped Ridgefield, 4-1, in the CIAC Class L semifinals Tuesday at Weston High School.

Click here for more