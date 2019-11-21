Darien wins Class L girls swimming championship as FCIAC sweeps top 3

MIDDLETOWN —From an undefeated regular season, to claiming the FCIAC championship, to capturing the Class L title – indeed, the season just keeps getting more thrilling for the Darien girls swimming team.

Title No. 2 in its season came Wednesday night for Darien, which rode a Blue Wave of momentum throughout the meet, behind one impressive swim after another.

Making its mark in each event, Darien placed first in the team standings at the CIAC Class LL Championships, amassing 778 points, before a packed house at Wesleyan University.

