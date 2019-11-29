Rinello, Barber lead Greenwich over Staples, will face Darien in states

WESTPORT — Greenwich junior quarterback James Rinello entered the Cardinals’ game against Thanksgiving football rival Staples with 28 touchdown passes and a mere three interceptions to his ledger this season, and he improved upon those already impressive numbers on Thursday.

Rinello threw for 231 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions for Greenwich, which concluded its regular season in style, before it faces one of its biggest rivals in an elimination game.

Receiving three touchdown receptions from junior wide receiver AJ Barber and another strong defensive effort, the Cardinals built a 24-point halftime lead on their way to registering a convincing 38-14 win over host Staples.

