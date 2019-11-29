New Canaan shuts out No. 3 Darien for Turkey Bowl three-peat

DARIEN — Lou Marinelli was a man enjoying the moment.

His New Canaan football team had just won its third consecutive Turkey Bowl, secured a home game in the state tournament, and had beaten rival Darien on their home turf.

“It doesn’t get any more perfect than that,” Marinelli said with a smile.

The Rams delivered a dominating performance, scoring twice in the first quarter and shutting out the previously-unbeaten Blue Wave 20-0 for a Turkey Bowl three-peat on Thanksgiving morning at Darien High School.

