Girls Basketball – St Joseph 28, Simsbury 20

Simsbury 8 4 5 3 – 20

St Joseph 10 4 8 5 – 28

Simsbury: Mary McElroy 3 1-4 8 Riley Peterson 0 0-0 0 Rachel Sullivan 0 0-0 0 Katie Perlitz 0 0-0 0 Sydney Saft 0 0-0 0 Ellie McElroy – 2 0-0 5 Kate Sullivan 1 0-0 3 Faye Kaplinski 2 0-1 4. Totals 8 1-5 20.

St Joseph: Veronica Lubas 1 4-6 6 Elizabeth Adzima 1 0-0 2 Cate DeProfio 0 0-0 0 Kate Rudini 0 2-2 2 Kayleigh Carson 1 0-0 2 Erika Stephens 1 0-0 2 McKenna Hedman 0 0-0 0 Isabella Casucci 0 1-2 1 Rahmia Johnston 1 3-4 5 Kirsten Rodriguez 2 2-3 6 Becca Kery 0 1-2 1 Emily Haverl 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 14-21 28

3 Pt Field Goals: Middletown – Mary McElroy – 1, Ellie McElroy – 1, Kate Sullivan – 1

Highlights: SJ – Kirsten Rodriguez had 10 Rebounds, Rahmia Johnston had 10 Rebounds and 3 Steals and Erika Stephens had 8 Rebounds and 3 Steals.