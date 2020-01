The Trumbull and St. Joseph boys ice hockey teams will be collecting non-perishable food items, to be donated to a local food bank, during their game at The Rinks at Shelton on Thursday, Jan. 2.

The game will begin at 4 p.m., with the collection taking place in the front lobby.

Trumbull is 3-1 to begin the season, while St. Joseph is 0-3.