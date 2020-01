GREENWICH — Greenwich’s hockey season has followed an overtime theme thus far, with three of its four games decided in an extra period.

After being edged in overtime twice already, the Cardinals got a game to go its way on Saturday, courtesy of Ivan Kovalev and Wesley Zolin.

Kovalev scored in overtime and Zolin recorded a hat trick for Greenwich in its 5-4 victory over Immaculate before a large crowd at Dorothy Hamill Skating Rink.

