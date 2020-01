DARIEN — Moments after his New Canaan girls ice hockey team had shut out rival Darien 1-0, coach Rich Bulan offered an observation on junior goalie Bythe Novick.

“It’s amazing,” Bulan said. “She been playing all the good teams since she was a freshman and she always comes up big in these games.”

Novick was in a zone Saturday night at the Darien Ice House as she made 21 saves to blank the Blue Wave in a rematch of last year’s state championship game.

Click here for more