RIDGEFIELD β€” Special teams took center stage on Saturday night at the Winter Garden as Ridgefield scored two power-play goals in the third period to pull away for a 4-1 win over Hamden.

β€œIt was great to get a couple power play goals,” Ridgefield forward Will Stewart said.

Stewart scored the first one early in the third and Kevin McNicholas iced the game with less than a minute to go.

