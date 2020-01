STAMFORD—By any standard it was definitely a good night’s work.

Trinity Catholic junior goalie Jeff Reda was unofficially credited with 75 saves in net during Sheehan’s 4-0 triumph over the Crusaders Wednesday night at Choate Rosemary Hall Ice Rink.

Two statisticians at the contest between Division III opponents had Sheehan taking either 78 or 79 shots on goal.

Click here for more