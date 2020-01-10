Defense powers Warde boys basketball past Norwalk

NORWALK — If there’s a consistent feature up-and-down the Fairfield Warde boys basketball team in 2020 it’s height. The Mustangs’ roster features a dozen players over six foot tall, including dynamic sophomore twins Jordyn and Justyn Davis.

The height — along with a combination of youth and experience — has helped the Mustangs control games defensively in the half court early on.

That recipe was on full display Tuesday night in a 57-43 win against Norwalk, which helped Warde improve to 3-1. Through the first four games the Mustangs have held opponents to 43.5 points per game.

