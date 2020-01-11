Boys Basketball – Ridgefield 73, Trumbull 70

Trumbull 10 18 18 27 70
Ridgefield 14 17 23 19 – 73
Trumbull: Tyler Woolery 0 0-0 0, Mileeq Green 5 2-5 13, Lance Walsh 0 0-0 0, Connor Johnston 4 0-0 8, Johnny McCain 8 0-0 24, Sebastian Mettellus 0 0-0 0, Andrew Cutter 3 1-2 7, Jake Gruttadauria 2 1-2 6, Quentar Taylor 4 3-4 12. Totals 26 7-13 70.
Ridgefield: Johnny Briody 5 0-1 13, Amos Grey 3 0-2 8, Matthew Eiben 1 0-0 2, James Rush 1 3-4 5, Luke McGarrity 4 7-8 15, Matthew DeLuca 3 1-2 7, Christopher Knachel 9 3-5 22. Totals 26 14-22 73
3 pointers: Trumbull – McCain 8, Green, Gruttadauria, Taylor; Ridgefield – Briody 3, Grey 2, McGarrity, Knachel 1.
Trumbull Stats: Johnston 7 rebounds 4 assists, Cutter 7 rebounds , Gruttadauria 6 rebounds, Taylor 11 assists.